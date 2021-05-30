Affidavit: Man runs from vehicle before putting it in park, rolls into police SUV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say his vehicle rolled back into a police SUV Saturday.
Police say they were patrolling the area of Judson and Sweetser St. when they saw a green SUV parked along Judson St. with a man in the passenger seat around 7:30 p.m.
When police ran the plate number, they say it did not come back to the SUV. Court documents show police went around the block to investigate. When they came back, police say they saw the vehicle driving north on Judson St.
Documents show officers ran the plate again to make sure that they ran it correctly. Police say it was determined that they did run the plate correctly, and the plate was false.
That’s when police initiated a traffic stop. Police tell 14 News that they saw 39-year-old Terrence Lewis turn onto Cass Ave. at a slow roll, open the driver side door, hang out the side, and look back at officers before the vehicle stopped. That’s when police say Lewis got out of the vehicle and ran east on Cass Ave.
According to court documents, Lewis did not put the vehicle in park before running from the scene, causing the vehicle to roll back into the police SUV. Documents state Lewis ran through a backyard on Ridgeway before officers placed him into custody.
Police say they backtracked Lewis’ path, finding a baggie with what they believed to be heroin.
In the vehicle Lewis ran from, police say they found a blunt containing marijuana that had recently been lit in the cupholder.
Court documents reveal Lewis is on parole for attempted murder in 2017 and was released from prison in January 2021.
Lewis is charged with possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, motor vehicle hit and run, operating without ever receiving a license and using a false plate from another vehicle.
