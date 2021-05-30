Affidavit: Intoxicated man in jail after crash on Hwy 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail after police say he was driving while intoxicated, causing a crash overnight.
Authorities responded to a crash with injuries Saturday night at 11:57 on U.S. Highway 41 and E. Walnut St.
When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle facing north with heavy front-end damage and another vehicle facing east with heavy damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.
According to court documents, the driver of the first vehicle, later identified as Junior Balan, 25, was lying in the road outside of his vehicle and had apparent face and head injuries. It also shows he complained of leg and arm pain.
Court documents reveal the other driver was unconscious and trapped inside his vehicle.
Authorities say the Evansville Fire Department and AMR extricated the driver from his vehicle, and both drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
While searching for insurance information in Balan’s vehicle, authorities say they found an open container in his vehicle. That’s when authorities say they ran Balan’s driver’s status, revealing he was operating on a learner’s only permit.
According to court documents, Balan gave consent for a chemical test and agreed to speak to officers at the hospital. Documents show Balan told officers he was driving south on U.S. Highway 41 and tried to stop at a red light but says his brakes went out, making him unable to stop.
Court documents state two witnesses told police the driver of the other vehicle had a green light to turn from Walnut St. onto U.S. Highway 41 when Balan ran the red light, colliding with the vehicle.
Authorities tell 14 News they obtained a blood test from Balan, and his presumptive results showed that he had a BAC of .120. We are told a state toxicology exam was done, and results are pending at this time.
Documents state the other driver was unconscious, and authorities were unable to get a statement from him. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a blood test and a state toxicology kit.
Authorities tell 14 News the presumptive tests show the driver had a BAC of .130.
We are told detectives, crime scene and accident reconstruction were called to the scene.
