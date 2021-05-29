WWII reenactors and plane rides on hand Saturday at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pilots donated their planes and time Saturday to help raise money for the Evansville Wartime Museum.
People payed anywhere from $74 to $100 to take a ride on one of those planes.
Infantrymen from Indiana and Kentucky were on hand too as World War II reenactors.
“Two reasons we chose this weekend, number one is there is so few World War II veterans left. The greatest generation. Guys and women who sacrificed so much for our nation and the world’s freedom. We want to honor them and the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice with Memorial Day,” said WWII Commander of the 84th Infantry Division.
This all helped celebrate the museum’s 4th anniversary.
