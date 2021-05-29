Warmer and brighter for the rest of Memorial Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today did not provide the kind of weather we expect to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Evansville even tied the record cold high as we only made it to 57° under cloudy skies.
The rest of the holiday weekend will be warmer and brighter, but our temperatures will still be cooler than average.
The clouds that have lingered over our region all day will finally move out this evening as our temperatures slowly fall back through the 50s. Our temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s under clear skies by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds possible during the afternoon and evening. Under all that sunshine, our temperatures will break into the lower 70s Sunday afternoon.
We will see increasing clouds throughout Memorial Day, but plenty of sunshine will still break through. Our wind direction will also begin to shift, bringing warmer air up from the southeast. As a result, our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon, which is still about 5° cooler than average.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but it looks like we will stay dry through Tuesday afternoon. Then, scattered showers are possible Tuesday evening and into the night.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible on and off throughout Wednesday and Thursday as a low pressure system passes through our region. Friday and Saturday look mostly dry, but a stray shower or storm may still be possible.
High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s through the middle of the week then will climb into the mid 80s as we head into next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.