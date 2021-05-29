‘Small Business Saturday’ held on Evansville’s Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was Small Business Saturday in downtown Evansville.
The event that is normally just after Thanksgiving was a boost for business owners, as the pandemic eases.
It wasn’t just the businesses on Main Street. There were also some tents and booths set up, as well as live music.
“Having events like this is just critical for small business owners to be able to come out here and get the support from the community. Small businesses are the back bone of this country. It’s what it was built on, and that’s why small businesses are so close to my heart,” said Color Street Stylist Trish Lee.
Another addition to this year’s event was the Deaconess booth. There were set up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wanted one.
