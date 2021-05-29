Police: Woman crashes with child in car while twice legal alcohol limit

JAPSER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg woman is facing charges after Jasper Police say she crashed into another car.
It happened Friday evening at First Ave. and U.S. 231.
Police say 35-year-old Sara Brown failed field sobriety tests and had a B.A.C. of .16%.
They say Brown also had a child in the car with her.
Her charges include OWI with a passenger under 18 years old, OWI Endangerment, and OWI over .15%.
According to the jail website, Brown spent the night there, but was released Saturday morning.
