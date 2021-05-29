OPD: Blue Bridge back open following inspection & fatal crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Glover Cary Bridge in Daviess County Saturday morning.
Authorities say they responded to the crash just after 3:45 a.m.
The Owensboro Police Department tells 14 News the driver died at the scene, and the bridge sustained structural damage. Later Saturday morning, police told 14 News that the bridge is back open after an inspection.
Members of the Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Daviess County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.
