Ind. reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 743,338 confirmed cases and 13,198 deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are eight more COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, seven in Dubois County and one in Posey County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,472 cases, 398 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,194 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,824 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,859 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,727 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,420 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,335 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,366 cases, 34 deaths
