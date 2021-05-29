Ind. reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths

(Source: WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam | May 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 11:02 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 743,338 confirmed cases and 13,198 deaths.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are eight more COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, seven in Dubois County and one in Posey County.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,472 cases, 398 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,194 cases, 117 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,824 cases, 155 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,859 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,727 cases, 34 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,420 cases, 92 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,335 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,366 cases, 34 deaths

