First-year Coach, Pryor sisters leads Boonvillle to first softball sectional in 4 years

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Hoosier State currently sits in the thick of the IHSAA baseball and softball postseason tournaments, a few sectional champions have already been crowned in softball. Mater Dei, Northeast Dubois, Pike Central and Boonville have all won titles.
The Pioneers won their 3A sectional on Wednesday night with an impressive 8-0 win over Memorial. It was the Pioneers’ first sectional title since 2016. Freshman Ashton Pryor led the way, batting 3-4 with four RBIs, while senior pitcher Ariel Thomasson gave up only three hits!
For first-year head coach Kalyn Chapman, a former Boonville player and graduate - it’s extra special. She helped lead the Pioneers to two sectional titles, including one state finals appearance, during her career, and she wanted these players to experience the feeling of postseason success.
“All I wanted was for them to experience this - mone of these girls have ever won a sectional or anything, so it feels so good because I’ve experienced it,” Boonville softball head coach Kalyn Chapman said. “I told them, I said the experience means more than anything, that’s why I’m a little upset right now. So, I’m glad to have that Boonville tradition come back to this house, and I couldn’t be more proud of these girls.”
“Coach Ka-Ka is amazing, and I love playing for her,” Boonville senior Randi Jo Pryor said. “She brings so much energy and passion, and it’s amazing. It’s a whole new Boonville, and I love it.”
“It’s so special,” Boonville freshman Ashton Pryor said. “We haven’t had a sectional championship in four years, and it’s so special, especially since it’s Coach Ka-Ka’s first year.”
Boonville now moves onto the Class 3A regional championship game, where the Pioneers will play at Pike Central.
Game time is Tuesday at 6 p.m.
