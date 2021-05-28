Woman accused of dragging EPD officer with car makes another court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of dragging an Evansville police officer with her car was back in court on Friday.
18-year-old Maeling Smith now has an attorney who filed a motion to release her car. Smith bonded out of jail earlier this week.
Police say Smith was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and refused to comply with the officer’s orders.
EPD officials say she put her car in reverse as he tried to put her in handcuffs. The officer is recovering from his injury.
Smith is due back in court on June 3 at 10 a.m.
