UE releases updated COVID-19 campus guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced new COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff.
Starting Friday, UE leaders say fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a face mask on campus, including indoor and outdoor spaces.
Administrators say those who have not been vaccinated still need to wear a mask.
University officials say the Coronavirus Healthcare Task Force will continue to meet to evaluate plans for the 2021 fall semester.
No decision has been reached yet on whether vaccines or COVID-19 testing will be required.
