Two parents create non-profit aiming to prevent hot car deaths

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Almost two years ago, 3-year-old Oliver Dill died in a hot car in Vanderburgh County.
In remembrance of him, Dill’s parents have established a new non-profit organization to honor Ollie and educate others about hot car deaths.
“He was a happy, bubbly little boy,” Oliver’s mother Jamie said.
She and her husband Andrew still think of their youngest son every single day.
“It’s still difficult for me to even look at a picture of him without having, or being overcome with loss and regret,” Andrew said.
Pictures of Ollie can be found all throughout their house. They’ve even kept his favorite stuffed animal.
“When we first lost Ollie, we didn’t want to go anywhere, we didn’t know where to go for help necessarily,” Jamie said.
In their grief, the “Be Kind for Ollie” organization was born, and it’s aimed at educating people about the dangers of hot cars, and raising awareness in an effort to prevent it from happening again. Jamie works with local child care centers.
“To try to help with policies, if a child doesn’t show up to child care when they normally are expected to, to call their parents,” Jamie said.
Andrew speaks about the importance of passing legislation, specifically the Hot Cars Act. It’s a federal bill that would require new cars to have sensors to detect a child in the back seat. He says it could prevent accidents, and save lives.
“Don’t assume the worst of people,” Andrew said. “Give them the benefit of the doubt and really try to understand where they’re at.”
One day, both hope to offer scholarships to early education majors - all in Ollie’s name.
“He had a big impact on the people he met,” Andrew said.
“A big impact in a short amount of time,” Jamie agreed.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.