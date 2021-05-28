Tri-State travelers surge for Memorial Day weekend

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Air and road traffic started to spike on Thursday and into Friday as more people started taking trips to begin Memorial Day weekend.
Nationally, experts are expecting to see more people at airports this weekend since the start of the pandemic.
Around 1.8 million people checked in for flights on Thursday, and experts believe the number is likely to pass two million by Monday.
Locally, Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) officials say a 20% increase in passenger traffic has occurred over the last couple of weeks when compared to earlier in the month.
As for those hitting the road for the holiday weekend, AAA projected about 37 million people will be driving 50 miles or more by the time Memorial Day rolls around.
This number is over 60% higher than Memorial Day weekend last year.
The Department of Homeland Security warned that lines at airports should be longer than usual.
Travelers have been advised that gas and hotel prices will also be more expensive than rates in the past.
