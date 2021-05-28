Tickets currently on sale for ‘Guns and Hoses’ boxing match

By 14 News Staff | May 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 11:05 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets are now on sale for the return of the “Guns and Hoses” charity boxing event.

The 13th edition of the event is set to go down on Aug. 28, and will once again feature boxing bouts between area police officers and firefighters.

All the proceeds will go toward 911 Gives Hope, which is a non-profit organization now donating to over 40 different charities that helps disabled children and adults in the community.

