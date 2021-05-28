Splash into Summer donation drive happening all day Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many pools are opening this weekend, and the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is hoping you’ll help out families in need for their Splash into Summer donation drive.
The goal is to collect donated items that will be given to children and families to make swimming more affordable while encouraging attendance at city swimming pools and participation in local swimming competitions.
You can donate items like swim trunks and bathing suits in all sizes for both children and adults, as well as other things like beach towels and swim diapers.
Evansville city pools are set to open next week.
The Splash into Summer donation drive will be happening Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both east and west side Walmarts in Evansville.
Donations can also be dropped off at the CK Newsome Community Center Monday through Friday.
