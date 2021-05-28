So. Indiana NFF Chapter Announces Scholar Athletes of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation has selected eight senior high school football players as 2021 Scholar-Athletes. Conner Alford-Evansville Reitz, Drew Clark-Castle, Adam Guth-Heritage Hills, Nolan Knight-Evansville Mater Dei, Colton Pence-Evansville Memorial, Trey Reed-Washington, Brock Veatch-Mt. Vernon, and Ethan Wright-Castle were selected based on their excellence on the football field and in the classroom as well as their leadership and involvement in the community.
The Scholar-Athletes will be honored at the 2021 Benefit Auction/ Awards Program on July 31 at the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center at 709 North Embree Street in Princeton, Indiana. For information on tickets, a Corporate Table, or donate items, contact Dr. Mike Sandifar at 812-779-6597 or drhoops25@gmail.com
For more information on the National Football Foundation/College Hall of Fame and to join the Southern Indiana Chapter go to www.footballfoundation.org If one has questions about the Southern Indiana Chapter or needs additional information contact Mike Skvara at 812-499-0681 or coachskvara@hotmail.com
