So. Indiana NFF Chapter Announces Scholar Athletes of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation has selected eight senior high school football players as 2021 Scholar-Athletes. Conner Alford-Evansville Reitz, Drew Clark-Castle, Adam Guth-Heritage Hills, Nolan Knight-Evansville Mater Dei, Colton Pence-Evansville Memorial, Trey Reed-Washington, Brock Veatch-Mt. Vernon, and Ethan Wright-Castle were selected based on their excellence on the football field and in the classroom as well as their leadership and involvement in the community.