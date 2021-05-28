Owensboro closing part of 2nd St. for Friday after 5

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The second week of Friday After 5 kicks off tonight on the Owensboro Riverfront.
There will be a lot of music, including the headliner, Allie Colleen, the daughter of Garth Brooks.
She’ll hit the stage at 8:30.
A big traffic alert starts in downtown Owensboro Friday night for that event.
2nd Street will close from 5 to midnight between Daviess and St. Ann.
The city says that’s for the safety of the large Friday After 5 crowds visiting businesses in those areas.
