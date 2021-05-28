Otters Return to the Field in big way, Blasting the Boomers

SCHAUMBURG, IL. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters returned to Frontier League action in stunning fashion on Thursday, routing the Schaumburg Boomers 15-2 on Opening Day.
The Otters scored ten runs in the first three innings, adding five more in the sixth. Each Otter batter had reached base safely by the third inning.
Riley Krane kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to center. From there, the Otters never looked back. Two more runs would score on wild pitches, giving the Otters a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first.
Bryce Denton drove in four RBIs Thursday, three coming on a third inning home run to left field. For Denton, it was his second home run of the week, after he homered in a spring training game last Sunday.
Otters all-time hits and RBI leader John Schultz extended his record totals with a two-run triple in the sixth.
Dalton Stambaugh started and pitched well for the Otters, giving up two runs on six hits, while striking out four over 4.1 innings.
Tyler Spring came on in relief in the fifth inning, pitching a scoreless 1.2 innings to earn the win.
Justin Lewis pitched two innings in relief, allowing neither a run nor a hit and striking out five. Denver McQuary finished the game with a scoreless ninth.
Riley Krane, J.R. Davis, John Schultz, and Cristopher Pujols also had multi-hit performances. Davis, Schultz, and Pujols also drove in multiple runs each.
Now, Friday’s game at Schaumburg, was postponed to a later date, due to poor weather conditions, so the Otters have returned home, to begin the home portion of their schedule.
The Otters’ home opener will be now be a doubleheader, on Saturday, May 29 beginning at 5:05 p.m. against Equipe Quebec, a Canadian-based team with players from the different provinces of Canada.
