Old Courthouse hosts first ‘Lunch on the Lawn’ event of the summer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The “Lunch on the Lawn” event made its return on Friday outside the Old Courthouse in Evansville.
Attendees were able to enjoy some fresh air, while food trucks lined the street.
14 News was able to talk to a woman at the event who’s helping to raise awareness for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
“I love seeing the people and passing out the buttons, and reminding people of history for our post and for our (Daughters of the American Revolution) chapter,” Susan Hanson said. “That’s one of our primary functions is that people don’t forget history.”
This event is happening every Friday until the end of the summer.
