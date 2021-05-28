2 new COVID-19 deaths, 26 new cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 26 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 12 were in Davies County, nine were in Henderson County, three were in Union County, and one came out of both McLean and Webster counties.
The newly reported deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Webster County.
Health officials say a previously reported Ohio County death was found not to be caused primarily by COVID-19.
Out of the 22,335 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,044 people recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in June. They are offering the Moderna vaccine.
The walk-in clinic will take place on June 2, 8 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department in Central City.
The health department says they are also offering free COVID-19 testing each Monday in June. They say to schedule an appointment, you can call them at 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,630 cases, 185 deaths, 38.37% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,988 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,400 cases, 147 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,538 cases, 55 deaths, 27.77% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,777 cases, 81 deaths, 30.94% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,304 cases, 20 deaths, 28.92% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 877 cases, 28 deaths, 34.34% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,350 cases, 15 deaths, 24.72% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 859 cases, 16 deaths, 41.28% vaccinated
