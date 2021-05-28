Madisonville holds Memorial Day event highlighting Hopkins Co. Honor Guard

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Veterans and their loved ones gathered in the Hopkins County Courthouse to pay tribute to those who have fallen, and those still with us.
“Memorial Day is a very special day that we want to make sure we reach out to our veterans to give some words of encouragement to those folks that might be looking at Memorial Day just a little bit different,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
One of those still around is 90-year-old Calvin Walker.
He’s served overseas and played the bugle for the Hopkins County Honor Guard at over 800 funerals.
“I’m just thankful the good lord brought me home from Korea,” Walker said.
Emotions were high as Mayor Cotton talked about his son, who’s served in the military.
Cotton says to remember what Memorial Day is really about.
“It’s that time you spend thinking about the fallen that have served our country,” Cotton said. “It’s not necessarily about the swimming parties and the burgers and the hot dogs. Those are all things we are able to do because of the freedoms we have because of those have lost their life.”
“Just shows that they care about the veterans as they’ve given their lives for this,” Walker said.
