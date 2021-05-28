Ind. reports 571 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 571 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 742,910 confirmed cases and 13,179 deaths.
There were no new deaths reported in our Indiana counties.
According to the state map, there are six new cases in Vanderburgh, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,464 cases, 398 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,187 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,824 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,859 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,726 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,420 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,335 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,366 cases, 34 deaths
