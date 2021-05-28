Ill. reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 982 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 982 COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths statewide.
There were no new cases or deaths reported in our area.
The state’s all-time total sits at 1,380,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,739 deaths.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,802 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,701 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,350 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 574 cases, 12 deaths
