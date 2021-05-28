Ill. reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 982 cases

Ill. reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, 982 cases
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | May 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 12:21 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 982 COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths statewide.

There were no new cases or deaths reported in our area.

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,380,261 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,739 deaths.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.

Click here to find a location.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,802 cases, 53 deaths
  • White County - 1,701 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,350 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 574 cases, 12 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.