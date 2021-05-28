Huntingburg couple arrested on drug dealing charges

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg couple was arrested Wednesday on several dealing charges.
Within the last week, narcotics detectives with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say they have received multiple complaints of possible drug activity happening at a Huntingburg home.
On Wednesday, they went to the home to investigate.
When they arrived, police say they spoke to April Blackwood at the home. While speaking with her, detectives say they found probable cause to get a search warrant.
During the investigation, officials say William Blackwood.
Detectives say they found around 10 grams of meth, a sheet of LSD, about 78 grams of marijuana, narcotic medications without a valid prescription and several drug paraphernalia items.
Both William and April Blackwood were arrested and face a long list of drug-related charges.
