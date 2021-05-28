EVSC asking for community’s help in determining use of federal funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is asking for the community’s feedback to help them determine how to use a one-time federal fund.
The federal government is providing funds to help school districts accelerate student learning and help recover needs like extra expenses faced during the pandemic.
The funding is called Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The funds will be provided to K-12 schools districts across the nation.
EVSC officials say there are guidelines on how to use the money.
You can find a complete list of allowable uses for the funds here.
The EVSC wants the community’s thoughts and feelings about what is most important in how they use the funds.
