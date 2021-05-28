Evansville mother earns high school diploma more than decade after stepping away from school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A diploma has been more than a decade in the making for one Evansville student.
This student with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation was set to graduate in 2009. However, she put those plans on pause after finding out she was pregnant.
At 30 years old, EVSC Virtual Academy student Candice Robertson proudly wore her blue cap and gown on Thursday. Despite the commencement ceremony getting moved indoors because of the weather, all of the rain and dark clouds lingering above could never shade the resiliency shown by Robertson.
“Kind of here to say that we don’t have to give it up, even if we’re older,” Robertson explained.
Robertson was 17 years old when she found out she was pregnant with her son and stepped away from school, months shy of graduating.
“It was difficult, but it was what was best,” Robertson recalled. “Taking care of him and making sure he had what was best for him.”
Her son finished his sixth grade year at McCutchanville this year. She was enrolling him virtually when she decided to see how many credits she was short. The support of those surrounding her helped Robertson make the decision to earn her high school diploma.
“You know the people that kick you, and give you no choice? Yeah, that’s them,” Robertson laughed.
She had the honor of being a keynote speaker and is setting an example for her own kids.
“It has given me a whole new outlook on life, and people, and everything,” Robertson smiled. “It’s amazing.”
Robertson is motivated to continue her education. She is taking classes through Ivy Tech Community College, but has even bigger plans.
She is looking at bachelor programs and plans to work in the medical field to help others.
Additional EVSC graduations continue on Friday night.
