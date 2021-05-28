COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund surpasses $6M goal with grant from Indiana United Ways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced Friday that they are receiving a second COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative grant for $947,792 from Indiana United Ways.
Officials say this will allow the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region to support the community in meeting needs brought on by the pandemic.
They say this grant will allow the COVID-19 Crisis Response fund to surpass its goal of raising $6 million.
The response fund will be responsible for evaluating requests for funding and the distribution of money from the grant.
