A.M. Showers, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers and a few thunderstorms early then spotty rain during the afternoon. In the wake of the powerhouse front, high temps will cascade into the lower 70s. Tonight, mostly cloudy and colder as nosedive into the upper 40s.
Saturday, markedly cooler as high temps drop into the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday night, clear and brisk as lows drop into the upper 40s.
Sunday, brighter and less chilly as high temps recover into the lower 70s. Memorial Day, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 70s.
