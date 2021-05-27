2 wrecks happen on I-69 in Vanderburgh Co. overnight

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities tell us two crashes happened within a mile of each other overnight in Vanderburgh County.
The sheriff’s office says the first crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a semi hit a car on I-69 over South Green River Road.
Deputies say an ambulance was on the scene, but we are checking in with Indiana State Police to get more information on if anyone was hurt and what exactly happened.
The sheriff’s office tells us they were called in to help with traffic backups.
About 30 minutes later, deputies say a man drove into one of their cruisers. Authorities say, luckily, they were able to jump out of the way and no one was hurt.
Deputies say that driver, Phillip Mammoser, was under the influence and narcotics were found in his car.
He was arrested and is now facing charges.
