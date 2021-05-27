‘We’ve got to get back to work’: Evansville restaurants struggle to find employees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local restaurants stress they are struggling to find employees as businesses start to finally reopen to full capacity.
David Siewert, owner of Major Munch in downtown Evansville, says it’s more difficult to find employees now than it was when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.
As some previous employees have taken other opportunities, Siewert hasn’t been able to replace them. He says sometimes candidates will apply, but then don’t follow through and lose interest.
It’s forcing him to put some of his duties as the manager on the back burner, so he can work in the kitchen and take orders.
“This is really starting to hurt the country as a whole,” Siewert said. “Our supply chain is being disrupted. We’re having a hard time getting supplies because our suppliers are having a hard time getting employees. We’ve got to get back to work.”
