USI’s Comastri & Winders compete at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Winders, meanwhile, found herself in a tightly-packed group early on in the race as her 400-meter splits were consistently around 82 to 84 seconds throughout the first seven laps. She slipped four spots to 17th during the eighth lap and maintained that position until moving up a spot during the 23rd lap. She finished strong in the final two laps as she posted her fastest split time in the last 400 meters to finish the race in 35:34.96.