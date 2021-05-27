Tri-State restaurants expand outdoor dining, build patio areas in response to pandemic

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Restaurants in the Tri-State have taken the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to adapt by providing more outdoor dining options.
David Parker, owner of Prime Time Pub and Grill in Newburgh, said constraints from the pandemic forced him to reevaluate his business.
“We decided that we needed to expand our outdoor dining,” Parker said.
So, Prime Time added a deck.
He said social distancing and outdoor dining regulations are what originally gave them the idea.
“This all started as COVID,” Parker said. “Now we’re excited because of the new offering for the community.”
In times without a pandemic, the patio will allow them to have a self-service bar area up top, and dining below.
“We’re hearing a lot of buzz about how cool they think it is - how they can’t wait to come check it out,” Parker said.
And in a worst-case scenario, Parker says they can be prepared.
“I think history has a tendency to repeat itself,” he explained. “If we don’t learn from this last bit with COVID, that would be, in my opinion, a mistake.”
Parker says in order to keep a business running, people have to be able to adapt to negative situations.
“You can always pull these pieces out of it and make it a positive moving forward,” Parker said.
He says the deck should be up and running in about a month.
Nellie’s Restaurant is another Newburgh business which has invested in a deck.
