Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Dense fog advisory in effect this morning until 9. On alert for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through Friday morning as a cold front punches in cooler weather. The primary threat includes damaging winds.
Two crashes happened within a mile of each other on I-69 in Vanderburgh County overnight with one driver crashing into a deputy’s cruiser.
Another victim has died overnight as a result of a mass shooting in San Jose, California. That brings the total to nine lives with the suspected shooter also turning the gun on himself.
Things are getting closer to normal in the Commonwealth. Restrictions are lifting on capacity limits across the state today.
The fog isn’t stopping a group from honoring the fallen this morning. The 50 Mile Freedom Run is on with participants raising money for veterans ahead of Memorial Day.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.