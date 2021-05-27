Spencer Co. community growing garden to help people in need

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A garden in Spencer County will be used for much more than just growing.
It will be a teaching tool and a resource for those in need.
“Hey, we’ve got this, we can help you, how can we supply your needs out in the community,” Steve Buse, the host of Gary’s Place said.
Buse means a community garden with a mission to give away over 2,000 pounds of food to those in need.
“To see people drive up in tears, I didn’t know where my food was coming from, and here you are giving this away and seeing them in tears, it tore my heart up,” Buse said.
So that’s why Buse dedicated Gary’s Place to his late father who passed away in 2017 from cancer.
“I think he’d be speechless,” Buse said. “He loved to garden, we canned every year, we took truck loads of corn and delivered it to people.”
With his father’s love for gardening in mind, Gary’s Place is opening up the garden to anyone in need. This includes non-profits, such as The Way.
“Well, we’re a non-profit organization, so all of our money is donated,” Terry Snyder, the onsite manager of The Way said. “It’s people donating their money to help us keep going and something like this will help my budget, as far as my grocery budget goes, it’ll really help me out. I’ll be able to give the guys some good fresh vegetables.”
Spinach, onions and radishes are just some of the fresh produce people could get their hands on.
However, Buse says this garden will be used for teaching for anyone willing to learn, as well.
“Every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. we’re out here working,” Buse said. “And Saturdays at 7 a.m. We work for three or four hours just planting new crops.”
Although mother nature can’t be rushed, Buse’s expecting to be picking this produce soon.
“Within 70 days, we’ll be extremely busy,” he said.
For those interested in volunteering some time at Gary’s Place or would like to get their non-profit involved, click here to contact them through their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.