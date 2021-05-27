Remains of WWII sailor from Ohio Co. to return home Thurs. evening

CENTERTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The remains of an Ohio County sailor killed during World War II are expected to arrive in his hometown Thursday evening.
Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn Ashby of Centertown was accounted for in November 2019.
We are told Ashby had been considered missing in action.
He was aboard the USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Ashby was eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
His remains are being flown into Nashville Thursday afternoon. From there, the remains will be escorted to Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
Organizers say his remains should arrive at the funeral home around 5:30 p.m.
A service for Ashby will happen on Memorial Day at the funeral home.
Organizers say visitation will start at 10 a.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m., which will be followed by the burial at Centertown Cemetery.
