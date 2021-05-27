Owensboro man arrested in connection to drug trafficking operation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was charged by a federal jury for illegally possessing and using a pill press as part of a drug trafficking operation.
On Thursday, Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced a grand jury returned a multiple count indictment against Sheridan Dowell, also known as Sheridan Green, 32, of Owensboro.
In the indictment, Dowell is charged with possessing a tableting machine designed to manufacture a controlled substance, distributing fentanyl and alprazolam and maintaining a drug-involved premises for the manufacture and distribution of heroin, fentanyl and alprazolam.
According to the indictment, these charges occurred during events between June 24, 2020 and March 3, 2021.
If convicted, Dowell is possibly facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, as well as a $1,000,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
