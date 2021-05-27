1 new COVID-19 death reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 674 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 742,353 confirmed cases and 13,167 deaths.
One of those newly reported deaths was from Vanderburgh County.
According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh, four new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and zero new cases in Pike County.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,458 cases, 398 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,186 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,823 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,858 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,726 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,415 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,334 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,364 cases, 34 deaths
