24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, nine were in Webster County, seven were in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, and one new case was in both Hancock and Union counties.
Out of the 22,309 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,029 people recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in June. They are offering the Moderna vaccine.
The walk-in clinic will take place on June 2, 8 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department in Central City.
The health department says they are also offering free COVID-19 testing each Monday in June. They say to schedule an appointment, you can call them at 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,618 cases, 184 deaths, 38.19% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,985 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,400 cases, 147 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,538 cases, 56 deaths, 27.69% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,768 cases, 80 deaths, 30.87% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,303 cases, 20 deaths, 28.92% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 876 cases, 28 deaths, 34.33% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,347 cases, 15 deaths, 24.70% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 859 cases, 16 deaths, 41.29% vaccinated
