Men running 50 miles Thursday to honor fallen veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of men are on the road Thursday morning, running 50 miles to honor fallen veterans ahead of Memorial Day.
The group of four men consists of three patriots and one Marine veteran.
They started at 4 Thursday morning at the Four Freedom Monument in downtown Evansville.
They are carrying two flags during their run. One is the American Flag, and the other is the Honor and Remember Flag, which serves as a visible public reminder to all Americans of the lives given.
This run is no easy feat because we aren’t talking about just one marathon - but about two miles short of two marathons.
They say they are doing it all to pay their respects to those who have fought for our country and their families.
“You know they always struggle over this weekend. A lot of them will probably be at home grieving the loss of their loved ones, and I always just think about that, and that gets me through of what they may be going through, and that’s where I find my motivation,” said Eric Evitts, Marine Corp veteran.
Thursday morning’s run is actually going to make nearly five marathons Evitts has done in the month of May.
Those men will end their day in Holland, Indiana, and plan to get there by 5 p.m.
