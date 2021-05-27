Madisonville Salvation Army seeking food donations

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army in Madisonville is asking for help.
Volunteers say the shelter is full and they need food donations.
In a Facebook post, staff members asked for breakfast items, snacks, milk and juice. They feed people three meals a day and two snacks.
Volunteers tell 14 News that Facebook is their way of engaging with the community, and people never fail to show up in their time of need.
“It would be heart-filling to know that once again our community stands behind us,” Kassy Holmes, social service worker at Madisonville’s Salvation Army said. “Usually when we put a plea out on Facebook, our community is 100% - they just overfill us, and for them to do that again would just let us know that we are still needed in this community.”
You can bring food directly to the shelter. They also accept cash and check donations.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.