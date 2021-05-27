Lawsuit filed in relation to proposed solar project in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A group of citizens filed a lawsuit against the Posey County Commissioners and Area Plan Commission on Thursday.
The complaint alleges the bodies didn’t act in the best interest of the people, accusing the commissioners of improper communications about the proposed solar farm project involving Tenaska.
The citizens are asking the court to void decisions made by the commissioners and APC in relation to the project, and call for all communication records between those parties to be made available.
