Ivy Tech Community College announces racing partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College announced a new partnership with the Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) team on Thursday.
The Respect is Earned In The Pits program will give automotive students a chance to step into the racing pit. It also opens the door for students to work alongside the RMR crew at the NHRA U.S. Nationals in September.
“It’s like a one-in-a-million opportunity,” Automotive Program Chair Chris Kaufman said. “Not very many people get chosen to work for a pit crew, so that would be a huge dream for about any automotive tech.”
Students can apply through the Technician Academy website.
