Ill. reports 891 new COVID-19 cases, none in local counties
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | May 27, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 12:54 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Thursday, Illinois health officials reported 891 COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths statewide.

There were no new cases or deaths reported in our area.

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,379,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,718 deaths.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,802 cases, 53 deaths
  • White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,350 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 574 cases, 12 deaths

