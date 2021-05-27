HPD: Man arrested after girlfriend arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is currently in jail accused of shooting a woman.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded after they say a woman arrived at Deaconess Henderson Hospital on Wednesday with a gunshot wound through both legs.
Police say the woman told officers her boyfriend, Isaiah Johnson, got angry when she wouldn’t allow him to drive her car, and that’s when she said he shot her.
Police located Johnson driving the victim’s vehicle, while also finding a gun that authorities say he tossed from the car.
Johnson was arrested and charged with fleeing from police, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and assault.
