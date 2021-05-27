Henderson Co. Judge Executive provides updates on county projects, COVID-19 pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider discussed how the county is currently faring.
Schneider gave updates on multiple projects underway in Henderson County, including the new bridge getting built in Spottsville. He said it’s expected to be finished within six to eight months.
Schneider also spoke about how the county has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 14 months, and how they are recovering.
He says he’s excited about industries and events reopening, as well as getting people back to work and returning to normal.
“We just been separated from one another for the past 14 months, and to have people coming back together and rekindle that community spirit that I love about Henderson - that will be the most enjoyable thing,” Schneider said.
He also talked about all of the businesses in the area which are in desperate need for workers.
