Daviess Co. seniors set to graduate Thurs. night

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More Tri-State seniors will walk across the stage and accept their diplomas Thursday night.
Daviess County High School is hosting its graduation.
That will be held at Reid Stadium. Doors open at 4:45 with the ceremony starting at 6.
Officials say you must have a ticket to attend.
It will also be live-streamed through the high school’s YouTube page.
Thursday is also the last day for school for students at Daviess County High.
It’s also a big night for Heritage Park High School seniors.
Their graduation will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center.
That ceremony starts at 4.
