Experienced core leads Castle girls lacrosse in historic semistate matchup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school lacrosse now has really become popular in the Tri-State over the last decade. Several high schools in the Evansville area field lacrosse teams, and one of them is making history.
The Castle girls lacrosse team is set to play in its first ever semistate match on Thursday. The Lady Knights, which won the sectional title last week, is led by a veteran core of seven seniors, who have been playing together since middle school.
The group tells 14 Sports that bringing home a state title would be incredible.
“This year is like the year that all the teammates I have - I’ve been with since 8th grade,” Castle senior Laynee Harding said. “Like we’ve all been playing together for six years, so we’ve really grown together. Hopefully, we can make it to state and win it. That would be a great ending to my lacrosse career.”
“I think we just have really great communication, and we aren’t scared to talk to each other and pick each other up or like make sure everyone’s on the same page,” Castle senior Kennedy Wright. “I think that’s what makes us different. It’s very exciting, and it’s a great way to end my senior year with all the girls.”
Castle takes on Hamilton Southeastern in semistate at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis on Thursday, June 3.
If the Knights win, they will play for the state title on Saturday, June 5.
