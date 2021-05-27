Evansville Otters, Jacob’s Village announces continuation of 16-year partnership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters baseball team officially began its season Thursday, which means the return of summer fun at Bosse Field. This also means the return of one of the team’s biggest fundraisers.
The Otters’ annual Jacob’s Village game has raised over $200,000 in 15 years, and after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this season’s matchup promises to be a big hit once again.
Jacob’s Village is a non-profit residential community for adults with disabilities, who need assistance with daily living, and the organization felt like they hit a home run when they partnered with the Otters.
“The two original owners, my father and my grandfather, had this idea to get something started in the community and partner with somebody, and the Otters were the ones they came up with,” Chad Grunow, owner of GD Ritzy’s said. “We’ve been around as Ritzy’s for 37 years now, so everything is about giving back and being a partner, and housing for adults with developmental disabilities is something we don’t have very much of it. So,to have one that’s around here is a really great thing.”
However, one big change to this year’s game is it will be played during the regular season, rather than the preseason.
The game is scheduled for July 1.
“Obviously with it being the holidays and really looking like it was going to be a huge game, it gets a lot of eyeballs on Jacob’s Village and what they do,” Travis Painter, general manager of the Evansville Otters said.
The game will also feature popcorn, a half-pot drawing, live music, clowns and postgame fireworks.
