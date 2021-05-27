EPD issues warning about fireworks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department issued a warning about fireworks.
They say although some people may be excited about shooting them off, the city has a very specific municipal code about when and where you can set them off.
You can’t start shooting them off until Jun 29. That lasts through July 9.
You can start shooting them off at 5 p.m., but you can’t go past 10:30 at night.
They also can’t be set off in public streets or parks.
Officers say if you don’t comply, you could face a fine.
