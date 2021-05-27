Dense Fog Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fog early as low temps drop into the lower 60s. Becoming partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the mid-80s under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. On Alert for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through Friday morning as a cold front punches in cooler weather. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds.
Friday, showers and a few thunderstorms early then showers likely during the afternoon. In the wake of the powerhouse front, high temps will cascade into the lower to mid-70s. Friday night, clearing and cooler as lows drop into the lower 50s.
Saturday, markedly cooler as high temps drop into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday night, clear and brisk as lows drop into the upper 40s.
